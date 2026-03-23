Farhan clinches ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February 2026, capping off a remarkable run with the bat during the T20 World Cup.

Farhan’s award-winning performances came despite Pakistan’s early exit from the tournament, as the right-hander emerged as the standout batter of the competition.

He amassed a tournament-high 383 runs in just six innings at an impressive average of 76.60, striking at 160.25.

The 29-year-old’s campaign was highlighted by two centuries and two half-centuries, making him the first batter to score multiple hundreds in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

In the process, he also surpassed Virat Kohli’s long-standing record for the most runs in a single edition of the tournament.

Farhan’s consistency saw him register scores of 47, 73, 0, 100*, did not bat, 63 and 100 across seven matches, earning him a place in the ICC Team of the Tournament.

Reflecting on the accolade, Farhan expressed gratitude for the recognition on cricket’s biggest stage.

“It’s an incredible feeling to win this ICC award, especially for performances on the World Cup stage, where fans from all over the world are watching every moment. That makes it even more special,” he said.

“It was truly a tournament I’ll always cherish, and I’m determined to carry this momentum forward in the series and competitions ahead.

“I’m deeply grateful to my teammates for their constant support and belief in me – this wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

The prolific run also propelled Farhan to a career-best second position in the ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings following his century against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

Notably, this marks Farhan’s first ICC Player of the Month award, making him the first Pakistan men’s cricketer to receive the honour since Haris Rauf in November 2024.