Farhan Ghani briefly stopped at Karachi Airport before departing for Umrah

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Chanesar Town Chairman Farhan Ghani was briefly stopped by immigration officers at Karachi Airport on Thursday while departing for Umrah. He was later allowed to travel after clearance from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Farhan Ghani was traveling to Jeddah with Saudi Airlines to perform Umrah following his release in a case related to the assault of a government employee. However, immigration officials halted him as his name appeared on the stop list.

Ghani informed the immigration staff that he had been discharged from the case and requested permission to proceed. He then contacted a senior official of the FIA, explaining that the legal case against him had been withdrawn.

Upon the FIA official’s intervention, Farhan Ghani was allowed to depart. His name was also promptly removed from the stop list after approval from the Director of Immigration, FIA.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Karachi on Tuesday had granted permission to Farhan Ghani, the brother of Sindh minister Saeed Ghani and a town chairman in Karachi, to travel for Umrah.

During the hearing, investigating officer Muhammad Waseem, Farhan Ghani, and other accused appeared before the court.

The defense counsel requested the court to approve the investigation reports, stating that the accused had complied with the court’s order and appeared in person.

Farhan Ghani sought permission to perform Umrah, informing the court that he would leave on Saturday morning and return by September 19.

The court then scheduled the next hearing for September 22, following the defendant’s request to adjourn the matter until Monday instead of September 20.