Farhan Ghani released in govt official assault case

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Chanesar Town Chairman Farhan Ghani was released on Saturday from Ferozabad Police Station in connection with a terrorism case related to the alleged assault of a government official.

According to Farhan Ghani’s lawyer, the PPP leader was released along with two co-accused after the complainant, Hafiz Sohail, withdrew the case. He added that once a complainant withdraws a case, it is not necessary to produce the accused before the court.

He further stated that the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) – which had earlier granted physical remand of the three accused until August 30 – has not yet been formally informed of the release. The police’s investigation officer (IO) is expected to submit a release report to the ATC.

“The case was withdrawn by the complainant, and all three accused were released accordingly,” said the lawyer, confirming that Farhan Ghani and his two associates were no longer in custody.

Earlier, Farhan Ghani, the younger brother of Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, was arrested in a terrorism and attempted murder case for allegedly assaulting a government employee supervising fibre optic network work on Sharah-e-Faisal. Complainant Hafiz Sohail had filed a first information report (FIR) at the Ferozabad police station on late Saturday night.

The FIR had included charges of attempted murder, issuing death threats, rioting while armed with deadly weapons, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties, and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).