Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani’s brother arrested in assault case

Farhan Ghani, brother of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and provincial minister Saeed Ghani, has been arrested along with his associates on charges of assault, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, Farhan Ghani and his accomplices were taken into custody following an incident involving the assault of a government official.

Police sources confirm that a case has been registered under anti-terrorism provisions at the Ferozabad Police Station against Farhan Ghani and his associates for allegedly attacking a government employee.

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by the official. The police have stated that further investigation is ongoing to support the registration of the case.

As per the FIR, charges include attempted murder, issuing death threats, and other serious offenses. In addition to Farhan Ghani, the names of Qamaruddin, Shakeel Chandio, Sikandar, and Roohan are also mentioned in the report.

The complaint was filed by Hafiz Sohail, a government employee, who stated:

“I am a government servant, and on August 22, I was on duty on the service road near Shahrah-e-Faisal.”

According to the FIR, the complainant was supervising the laying of fiber optic cables when 20 to 25 men arrived in three vehicles.

Read more: Saeed Ghani admits officials facilitate illegal construction

The complainant recognized the attackers as Farhan Ghani, Qamaruddin, Shakeel, Sikandar, and Roohan. He mentioned he would be able to identify the other assailants if presented later.

“When the vehicles stopped, one man called me over and asked under whose authority we were digging the road,” said the complainant. “I introduced myself and informed them that the work was being conducted with proper NOCs from government departments.”

He further stated, “They started misbehaving and demanded the work be stopped. They verbally abused and began physically assaulting me. Despite repeatedly identifying myself, they continued beating me, questioning why the work wasn’t stopped on their boss’s orders.”

“Four to five armed individuals aimed their weapons at me with the intent to kill and continued abusing and assaulting me,” the complaint added.

“One of them suggested calling the police emergency helpline (15) and handing me over. I was then forcibly dragged and locked in a room at a nearby petrol station, where they continued to beat me.”

Police eventually arrived at the scene, rescued the complainant, and took him to the police station.