Farhan, Nawaz star as Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka

RAWALPINDI: Sahibzada Farhan’s unbeaten half-century, backed by a three-wicket haul from Mohammad Nawaz, helped Pakistan secure a dominant seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the third match of the T20I tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The win — Pakistan’s second in the tournament — lifted them to the top of the points table with four points from two matches, overtaking Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, slipped to the bottom after consecutive defeats.

Chasing a modest target of 129, Pakistan completed the pursuit comfortably, losing just three wickets and finishing the chase with 27 deliveries to spare.

Farhan anchored the run chase with a superb unbeaten 80 off 45 balls, striking five sixes and six fours. He was well supported by opener Saim Ayub, who scored 20, and former captain Babar Azam, who chipped in with 16.

For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera picked up two wickets, while skipper Dasun Shanaka claimed one.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s decision to bat first did not pay off as they were restricted to 128/7 in their 20 overs despite a fighting knock from Janith Liyanage.

The visitors had a flying start through Kamil Mishara, who smashed 22 off just 12 balls, hitting two sixes and two fours, before Faheem Ashraf removed him in the fourth over.

Sri Lanka suffered another setback soon after when Kusal Mendis was run out for three, leaving them at 38/2 in 5.4 overs.

Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka then tried to stabilise the innings with a cautious 22-run partnership, but Perera was bowled by Abrar Ahmed on the first ball of the ninth over.

Nissanka’s dismissal later sparked a collapse as Mohammad Nawaz struck three times in quick succession — including two wickets in the same over — reducing Sri Lanka to 86/6 in 13.3 overs.

Liyanage stood firm during the collapse and added 35 runs for the seventh wicket with Wanindu Hasaranga, who made 11 off 12 balls before falling in the penultimate over.

Liyanage remained unbeaten on 40 off 37 deliveries, including three fours and a six.

Mohammad Nawaz was the standout bowler for Pakistan with economical figures of 3/16 in four overs. Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf and Salman Mirza also chipped in with one wicket each