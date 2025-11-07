Everything to know about Farhan Saeed’s first solo album ‘Khat’

Farhan Saeed’s fans are buzzing with excitement as he gears up to release his first-ever solo album titled Khat.

Earlier this week, the former Jal frontman announced that he is set to release his first-ever solo album on November 14 after nearly 20 years into a career.

“From cassettes to reels — 21 years later, I’m still writing to you. This one’s a KHAT… from my heart to yours. Releasing 14th November,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a poster beautifully crafted by artist Umair Fayyaz.

The album – which features 10 tracks in Urdu and Punjabi – will be released globally through Warner Music and Silent Roar.

While the lead single and title track of the album will drop on November 14 the other new songs – Beparwah, Phul Ghulab Da, Manzar, Meri Maa, Ja Vey Mahiya, Ameer Ban Jaun, Tere Naal, Ye Kia Ho Gya and Na Kar Majboor -will be released one by one over the coming months.

Four tracks will have music videos, each crafted by a different filmmaker to showcase varied creative perspectives.

“Music has always been something I’ve lived,” Farhan said in a statement to Variety.

He further gushed, “I’ve been fortunate that audiences have always understood and connected with how I express myself through my songs. This album is inspired by my fans and their constant love. It’s a letter — a khat — from my heart to theirs.”