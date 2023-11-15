Farhan Saeed backed out of Bollywood debut with Urvashi Rautela: Deets

Actor-singer Farhan Saeed revealed that he was locked for a Bollywood film with Urvashi Rautela but backed out of it.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In an earlier interview, Farhan Saeed revealed that he got a lot of acting offers while being in India and even almost ended up doing a film with actor Urvashi Rautela and the son of Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty but stepped back.

“When we used to perform as Jal in India, I used to get a lot of acting offers. India mey aapko pata hai jo hit horaha hai usse acting ka puch lete hai (In India you know, if you’re hit, you get acting offers). We used to laugh at it and refuse those offers,” Saeed shared.

‘Mere Humsafar’ star continued, “I was locked in a movie with Mithun Chakraborty’s son. They met me, finalized me. It was a musician’s role. Urvashi Rautela and I were supposed to debut with the movie.”

“Both of us backed out together from the project after having a conversation on a call. We were like ‘hume nahi lagta hume yeh karna chaiye‘. Shukar hai maine nahi kiya (‘We shouldn’t be doing this film’. Thankfully, I didn’t do the project). That movie flopped,” Saeed concluded.

It is pertinent to note here that Farhan Saeed was a prominent part of Pakistan’s pop-rock band ‘Jal’ until his departure was confirmed by the founding member Goher Mumtaz in 2011. He left the band to pursue his solo career as a musician and made his Bollywood breakthrough in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Saeed has notable projects like ‘Prem Gali’, ‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Tich Button’ to his credits.

3 of us: Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane expecting their first child