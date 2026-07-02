Farhan Saeed has melted hearts on social media after sharing a sweet birthday message for his wife, Urwa Hocane.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, July 2, the singer and actor – who is currently receiving praise for his role as Anas in the ARY Digital drama Bas Tum Sath Ho – posted a video featuring sweet moments with Hocane.

The video showed the couple smiling, chatting and posing together, while the classic romantic song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye by Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam played in the background.

Accompanying the clip was a heartfelt caption expressing his love and admiration for his wife.

“Happy Birthday my love, may we laugh like this for eternity, Amen. Stay as funny, as caring, as strong, as amazing, stay you! By your side, Always,” Saeed wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed)

The post quickly drew warm wishes from fans and fellow celebrities, who flooded the comments section with birthday greetings for Hocane.

Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane tied the knot in 2016 in an intimate wedding ceremony at the historic Badshahi Mosque. Their love story began when Saeed proposed to Hocane at the Eiffel Tower during a trip to France.

Although the couple faced rumors of a brief separation in 2020, neither publicly confirmed nor denied the speculation. They have since continued to share glimpses of their relationship with fans.

In January 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Jahan Aara Saeed.