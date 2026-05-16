Farhan Saeed compares Saba Hameed to iconic Amrish Puri

Acclaimed Pakistani actor and singer Farhan Saeed recently declared seasoned actress Saba Hameed as the “Amrish Puri” of Pakistani television, speaking fondly about his on-screen mother in a recent interview.

Farhan Saeed is currently playing the lead role in the ARY Digital drama Bas Tera Saath Ho alongside Sana Javed, leading a star-studded cast that includes Saba Hameed and Tipu Sharif.

During the interview, the 41-year-old actor likened Saba Hameed to the Bollywood icon Amrish Puri—a legendary actor who worked in both Bollywood and Hollywood and was renowned for his iconic villainous roles, such as Mogambo in Mr. India.

Farhan Saeed explained that when their blockbuster drama Mere Humsafar became a massive hit, he actually kissed Saba Hameed’s hand out of pure admiration for her performance. He noted that she plays negative characters with such effortless ease, adding that a hero can only truly shine when the villain delivers a powerful performance.

According to Farhan, the audience only loved his character Hamza’s efforts to rescue Hala (played by Hania Aamir) because Tai Jaan (played by Saba Hameed) was such a terrifying and convincing threat to her. After their wildly successful pairing in Mere Humsafar, he expressed his excitement about collaborating with her once again in Bas Tera Saath Ho.