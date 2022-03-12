Netizens swoon over Farhan Saeed in ‘Mere Humsafar’

Farhan Saeed as Hamza in the recent episode of ‘Mere Humsafar’ has left fans swooning with his charm.

Farhan Saeed as Hamza in family drama ‘Mere Humsafar’ is a sigh of relief for fans as he comes to the rescue of ‘damsel in distress’ Hala (Hania Aamir) in the recently aired episode 11.

Hala – has been subjected to all sorts of oppression and ill-treatment since beginning at the hand of her own blood relatives, has got a ray of sunshine in Hamza as he enters the scene in the later episodes and saved her from getting married to Naveed.

What began to look like typical drama series showcasing selfish in-laws and abusive relationships, have got intense, after Hamza announced his marriage with Hala in the recent turn of events to save her from further troubles.

Fans have been loving this soft side of Hamza calling the serial a ‘guilty pleasure’, while several appreciated Hamza to go ‘against the odds’ for the girl he is not in love with but is just ’emotionally connected’.

One of the Twitter users even drew a comparison between Hamza and Indian actor Shahid Kapoor’s popular character ‘Kabir Singh’, calling the former a ‘better and positive version’.

A Twitter user also believed him to be a true personification of ‘Humsafar’.

Here is some of the Twitter love for Farhan Saeed aka Hamza.

Mere Humsafar started as a guilty pleasure and now its become the high point of my week. Can next Thursday come already? 😭 — sadaf (@bhataktirooh) March 10, 2022

-I’m a woman of doubt, but somehow I’m compelled to have a faith in you.. Hamza is always there to protect Halaa.. He never let her go.. He has faith in her from the beginning and we can see the immense level of respect for her..

.#Merehumsafar #Haniaamir #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/Z8QY6dB2Tf — 𝙽𝚊𝚢𝚑𝚊 (@shenamedmenayha) March 10, 2022

This STORY could have Been typical but they Tried to make it Different and they are already Succeeding in it The drama is Intense I agree but #farhansaeed is the X Factor & he knows what he’s doing & how to convince his fans & audience Everytime he Comes onScreen#MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/yyqxWC8IOQ — Meg🐯 (@WANDERERLUSTER) March 10, 2022

just caught up on mere humsafar and damn hamza and shahzeb are such poles apart i can’t believe the same actor is portraying them. — 🦉 (@khalikitaab) March 11, 2022

Hamza going Agianst the ODDS being her Biggest Support System is so Endearing to watch. The fact that at this point he isn’t in love with her he just Emotionally connected to her. It Takes guts to go Against your own Parents for the RIGHT

I love him #MereHumsafar #FarhanSaeed pic.twitter.com/AHHpBn7KeM — Meg🐯 (@WANDERERLUSTER) March 10, 2022

He’s really the best support system she could have asked for… At this point he’s not even obliged to stand by her through good and bad… If this is him just standing up for Humanity then imagine his Ishq…✨#MereHumsafar #FarhanSaeed #HaniaAamir pic.twitter.com/WsoyTpJEEO — Avi’s Abores 🤍🐾 (@ChandiKiGuddiya) March 10, 2022

There are times where I Noticed Hamza was on Verge of Crying seeing her 😭😭😭 Please @farhan_saeed why are you so CUTE#FarhanSaeed #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/u5mmpXaIgS — Meg🐯 (@WANDERERLUSTER) March 10, 2022

Him protecting her at every step while everyone else just stands their quietly watching the injustice done with her… 🥺 He’s truly her HUMSAFAR🤍#MereHumsafar #FarhanSaeed #HaniaAamir pic.twitter.com/ZSZCUJA4t3 — Avi’s Abores 🤍🐾 (@ChandiKiGuddiya) March 10, 2022

Hamza taking stand for Hala & marrying her so that she can stay in that house. #HaniaAamir #FarhanSaeed #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/qKqMECIIeT — 🌙 (@ferozexme) March 11, 2022

Do you think this marriage will be an end to Hala’s ill-treated life, or will it get worse? Well, we have to wait for episode 12 to air next week to answer these questions.

