Mere Humsafar: Farhan Saeed pens a special note to fans

Actor-singer Farhan Saeed penned a special note to his fans for their love towards Hamza which made the character a special one for the entire team of ‘Mere Humsafar’.

Saeed took to his account on the photo and video sharing social application, Friday, to pen his heart out in a special note to his fans. The actor expressed gratitude to millions of viewers of the show for making an ordinary character into such a beloved one.

The caption headlined with “A Thank You Note,” further read: “Hamza Raees Ahmed – A character when I did I never thought would get so much praise from around the globe, just did what felt was right.”

The actor acknowledged the massive response from the audience in the form of likes, views, and tweets, which gets ‘Mere Humsafar’ a top position on the trending lists across the globe week after week.

“This was as ordinary as it gets till you guys made it special,” he noted.

In addition to fans, Saeed thanked his leading lady, Hania Aamir aka everyone’s favourite Hala for being an ‘amazing co star’ with ‘contagious energy’. “She [Hania] surprised me along with millions the way she portrayed Hala, mind-blowing,” wrote Hamza about his Hala.

Here is how the ‘#Halza’ fans are having a meltdown on his heartwarming post.

Moreover, Saeed thanked the captain of the ship, director Qasim Ali Mureed as well, for discovering his ‘potential’ in acting at a time when no one else did.

Written by Saira Raza and helmed by Qasim Ali Mureed, ‘Mere Humsafar‘ features an ensemble supporting cast to lead pair, Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, with the likes of Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood and Aly Khan.

The family drama airs every Thursday at 8 pm on ARY Digital.

