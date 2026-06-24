Pakistani actor Farhan Saeed revealed the details of his character “Anas” in ARY Digital’s drama Bas Tera Saath Ho.

Farhan Saeed, in the latest interview, stated, “Ye logon ke saath huta hai”. He continued and mentioned, “mei bara heran hu rha thaa ke ab loag aisa kehte h ke ab bhi aisa kahn huta h”. He said, “Unfortunately, aisa hota hai”. He further mentioned, “hota hai aur isse bhi bohat bura hota hai”.

Whilst mentioning the details, he also gave insights into the after effects of portraying that character on the set, “matalb hai hujata hai thora depressing, k loag kissy k saath zulm hu rha hu, nahi dekh sakte”. He also mentioned, “jin ke saath huta hai unhe zaraa consolidation bhi milti hai. Console hujate hai k iss ka end achaa huga ya bura”.

Saeed also stated,” vo character hai aur bachpan se uss pe zulm hu rha h tu aise hi hujata hai insaan”. In a response to a query, he mentioned, “han kafi depressing hu jata hai mai Qasim ko bhi keh rha tha ke set pe anxiety si rehti hai kuch scenes shoot krte hue”.

Simultaneously, he also remembered the late writer Saira Raza and noted, “mei tu hairan hu Saira jee ye likhte hue duniya se chali gae hain unhe likhte hue kia feel huta huga, Kiyu ke iss ko feel krna is a job in a half”.

He also mentioned, “unhune jo scenes likhe hue hai vo tu waise hi krne hai na, mai unko apni taraf se tone down to nahi kar sakta na”.