Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane celebrate aqiqa of their daughter: See pics

Pakistan showbiz’s power couple, Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane celebrated the Aqiqa ceremony of their daughter, Jahan Aara, with family.

Celebrity couple Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane, who welcomed their first child in Dallas, U.S., in January, celebrated the Aqiqa ceremony of the star kid in a close-knit family event before Ramadan.

Sharing a new Instagram reel, featuring glimpses of the private affair, the ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ actor wrote on Monday, “Sharing a precious little glimpse from our life.”

“P.s. the last weekend before ramzan when Aara met her entire family at home for aqiqa and wore my first shoes my mother saved all these years,” she detailed.

More than two million users of the social site watched the reel in less than 24 hours, while thousands of their fans as well as the entertainment fraternity showered their love with likes and warm wishes for the celebrity couple and their daughter.

Pertinent to note here that Pakistan’s heartthrob singer-actor Farhan Saeed and his actor-producer wife, Urwa Hocane, who tied the knot in 2016, announced the birth of their first baby girl in a joint statement on social media earlier this year.

“The joy, the naimat & the most precious gift of our lives has arrived! ‘Jahan Aara Saeed’, our ankhoun ka taara whom we’ll lovingly call ‘Aara’,” the power couple introduced in the Instagram post.

They celebrated the first month’s birthday of their daughter in Dallas, before returning to Pakistan last month.

