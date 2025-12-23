Farhana Bhatt breaks the ice on Neelam Giri's controversial remark

India’s reality show, Bigg Boss 19‘s runner-up contestant, Farrhana Bhatt, broke her silence on co-contestant Neelam Giri’s drama.

In her guest appearance at Farah Khan’s popular YouTube channel “Farah Khan”, the actress opened up about the controversy which arose in Bigg Boss involving her and Neelam.

She finally reacted to Neelam Giri’s drama, and said Neelam Giri overreacted, in response to Bhatt shredding Neelam’s letter of a task.

She further added, “I was calm, everyone else was overacting too much, and I was thinking, why would they do this to look good on screen? I was not triggered because I knew I was right in my decision”.

For those unversed, inside the house, contestants were given a chance to read letters from their families. However, this depended on their fellow housemates. If one contestant decides to shred another’s letter, they would secure a place in the captaincy contention.

While most housemates chose to sacrifice their captaincy chances and let others read their letters, Farrhana made a bold move; she shredded Neelam Giri’s letter, leaving Neelam in tears.

All the contestants criticised her for her insensitive move. Following the move, she lost Bigg Boss 19’s trophy to Guarav Khanna, who took home the trophy and a 50 lakh cash prize.