Farhana Bhatt: Who is Bigg Boss 19's most-loved contestant

Farrhana Bhatt, the recent Bigg Boss runner-up, has gained attention of her own because of her charisma and unmatched presence on the show, despite Gaurav Khanna ultimately becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 19. Bhatt made it to the top two, demonstrating that perseverance and hard work can transform lives after a fierce and dramatic season. The runner-up’s story has far more depth, even though many fans are familiar with her onscreen appearances. Let’s take a look at her life from Kashmir to the Bollywood stage, her career, her education, and her growing fame.

Farrhana Bhatt came to this planet on March 15, 1997, in occupied Kashmir, Srinagar, where she grew up with its picturesque valleys. Being from a conservative Muslim household in Kashmir, her culture did not often support young ladies pursuing careers in acting, but her grandfather and mother were instrumental in fostering her skill and boosting her self-esteem, and she also has a strong relationship with her sisters, Soliha and Fiza, who always stood behind her greatest aspiration.

Shedding light on her academic journey, Farrhana studied journalism in college before going into the field. She graduated from Government College for Women in Srinagar with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication. She was too drawn to narrative when she was a student, but this she desired before the camera. Therefore she relocated to Mumbai to pursue her passon of acting professionally.

Anupam Kher, a seasoned actor, founded the renowned acting school Actor Prepares, where Farrhana received her training. She practiced theater and specialized seminars during her training, including the traditional Navarasa methods that concentrate on nine fundamental emotions. She was able to establsh a powerful on-screen persona as a result.

Alongside Sunny Kaushal, she made her acting debut in the 2016 film Sunshine Music Tours & Travels. However, she became well-known for her portrayal of Jasmeet in Imtiaz Ali’s romance film Laila Majnu (2018). With films like Notebook (2019), Farrhana has since expanded her portfolio. She also ventured into the digital realm, appearing in over-the-top (OTT) games including Heaven of Hindustan, Country of Blind, and The Freelancer on JioHotstar.

Besides this, Farrhana is a five-time national-level Taekwondo medalist. She is also known to be a self-taught dancer and an animal lover, often mentioning how much she adores her pet cat.

There were many unexpected turns throughout her Bigg Boss 19 journey. She was the first person to be eliminated, but she made a comeback through a secret room twist, advanced to the finals, and ultimately placed first runner-up. Farrhana stated earlier on the broadcast that she wants to make her audience proud and that every hurdle simply serves to increase her motivation.

According to multiple media sources, including TOI, her estimated net worth is between Rs 1.5 and Rs 3 crore due to her increasing renown, popularity, and upcoming ventures. Farrhana Bhatt looks prepared for a bright future in the entertainment business as she leaves the Bigg Boss house.