Farhat Shehzadi challenges NAB probe

LAHORE: Farhat Shehzadi, aka Farah Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar have challenged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) probe in a money laundering case.

Former first lady’s close friend, Farhat Shehzadi and Ahsan Jameel Gujjar were directed to appear before the graft-buster body today.

Responding to the call-up notice of NAB, the husband and wife duo challenged the ambit of the NAB in the case.

Advocate Azhar Siddique in his reply said his clients are currently abroad and cannot appear before the NAB today. The bank accounts which were made base of the investigation, already declared by Farhat Shehzadi and Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, the reply read.

The lawyer demanded of the NAB to immediately take back the call-up notice to his clients.

According to the NAB, 117 bank accounts including four foreign accounts of Farhat Shehzadi and her husband were also found during the investigation of money laundering and assets beyond known sources of income.

“Huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million has been found in Farah’s account during last three years, which does not commensurate with her stated account profile,” the anti-corruption body said in a press release.