NAB summons Farhat Shehzadi, husband in money laundering case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Farhat Shehzadi, aka Farah Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar in a money laundering case.

According to details, former first lady Bushra Bibi’s close friend Farhat Shehzadi and her husband are directed to appear before NAB on June 8.

According to the NAB, 117 bank accounts including four foreign accounts of the accused were also found during the investigation of money laundering and assets beyond known sources of income.

“Huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million has been found in Farah’s account during last three years, which does not commensurate with her stated account profile,” the anti-corruption body said in a press release.

Both the accused are owners of properties worth Rs1.5 billion and ‘suspected’ bank transactions worth Rs4 billion were traced in the accounts of the accused during former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar’s tenure.

Read more: NAB LAUNCHES PROBE AGAINST FARAH KHAN

The NAB team claimed that they have also found a ‘cash boy’ who was working for Farhat Shehzadi and her husband. The cash boy confessed to a transaction of Rs860 million, the NAB said.

Furthermore, the assets of Farhat Shehzadi and Ahsan Jameel Gujjar registered a surge of 420pc in three years of Usman Buzdar’s tenure as the Punjab CM.

The NAB claimed to unearth 19 vehicles registered under the names of Farhat Shehzadi and her husband.

Both have been directed to appear before the NAB Lahore office on June 8.