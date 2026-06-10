Farmer Wants a Wife S4: Which couples survived the finale?

The Farmer Wants a Wife Season 4 ended with farmers Sean Cavanaugh, Brett Williams, and Braden Pridemore. The final decisions were made weeks after emotional dates, family introductions, and difficult goodbyes.

PEOPLE further confirmed that all three couples who left the show together are still going strong, months after filming wrapped, and they’re already looking to the future.

For Sean and Emily Rushnell, the romance that viewers watched blossom on screen only intensified once cameras stopped rolling.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Emily mentioned, “Honestly, after the show wrapped is really where our relationship took off. It’s when we really started to get to know one another”.

The pair spent Thanksgiving together before navigating several weeks apart while Emily returned to Florida. The distance didn’t last long. She further noted, “We talked on the phone every single day for hours and hours. When he flew out to Florida, we were like, ‘I don’t ever want to be apart that long again”

Since then, the couple says they’ve been virtually inseparable. “When I was moving into my place in Georgia, Sean packed up his truck, drove across the country, and we’ve been together every day since,” Emily says. Sean admits he knew early on that Emily was different. “You can’t fake chemistry,” he says. “To be completely honest, I kind of always knew in the back of my mind.”

That feeling solidified during their solo date, which included stomping grapes, exploring a winery, and making a promise to open a special bottle of wine together one year later. Sean recalled, “We got to kind of make a promise together that in a year, when we’re still together, we’d open this bottle in celebration of where our relationship started”.

The bottle still has a place of honor today. “We have the bottle in the barn,” Emily adds. The couple has discussed marriage and engagement, though they’re staying tight-lipped about details. “It’s definitely in the works,” Sean teases. “Stay tuned.” Meanwhile, Brett and Quinn Guterman are embracing a slower approach as they continue navigating a long-distance relationship between Tennessee and Idaho.

For Brett, the turning point came after a trip to Maryland during filming. “After Maryland, I think that was kind of when I knew that it was Quinn that I was going to pick,” he says.

Quinn had a similar realization. “I realized I had missed him when I wasn’t around him,” she says. “And it just kind of progressed from there.”

Although the pair has discussed the future, they’re not rushing toward major milestones. “We know that we like each other. We like being with each other, and we just kind of take it day by day,” Brett says.

The couple admits distance remains their biggest obstacle, but Quinn says a move to Tennessee is “definitely not off the table.” “We know we like hanging out one-on-one. We know we get along with each other’s friends and family,” she explains. “That part is really good.”

Braden and Casey Riemer say life after the show has exceeded expectations. “Honestly, I’ll be completely honest, I’m so happy,” Braden says. “I’ve really never been this happy and comfortable around somebody.” The Illinois farmer says he never expected to find someone like Casey through a reality television show. “I still have to kick myself a lot for being with Casey and being like, ‘We met on a reality dating show. This is just crazy,” he says.

The couple hasn’t gone more than two weeks without seeing each other since filming ended. “It’s honestly felt so easy,” Braden says. “It hasn’t felt like distance at all.” Their relationship was tested during the season by difficult conversations about Casey potentially leaving her close-knit family in Tennessee to move to Illinois.

Looking back, both credit honesty for helping them navigate those concerns. “I just wanted to air it all out so he knew where I stood,” Casey says. Braden says those conversations only strengthened his feelings. “Every conversation with Casey, I left feeling so much better and even more sure that that’s the girl,” he says.

Today, the couple is spending time with both families and looking forward to finally living publicly after months of secrecy. “We’re at the beach right now with my family,” Casey says, revealing that Braden’s parents recently joined them to watch the show’s family episode together.

While none of the couples are announcing engagements just yet, all three say the future looks bright. For Sean and Emily, that future includes documenting farm life together in California. For Brett and Quinn, it’s continuing to build their relationship one visit at a time. And Braden and Casey are enjoying a relationship that feels surprisingly effortless.

“I don’t see us breaking up,” Braden says with a laugh. “We’ll just keep doing us and see what happens.”