Farmers’ body withdraws protest call after talks with Punjab govt

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) on Thursday withdrew from a planned protest after successful negotiations with the Punjab government, ARY News reported.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani held a meeting with a 10-member delegation of the farmers’ body where the two sides discussed issues faced by the farmers in the province.

It is pertinent to mention that the PKI had announced to begin a protest after Eidul Fitr if the government failed to address the issues of the community.

However, the provincial minister met the community leaders and formed a joint investigation committee (JIT) aimed at resolving issues faced by the farmers.

He assured the farmers’ leaders of conducting an inquiry into the import of wheat during the previous caretaker government.

The committee will include provincial ministers of agriculture and food, secretaries of relevant departments along with the leaders of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad.

Minister Kirmani said that the provincial government would give interest-free loans to the farmers along with the provision of the Nawaz Sharif Kissan Card that would facilitate around 1.5 million farmers.

Additionally, Punjab will build 41 agriculture facilitation centres along with the installation of solar tube wells in discounted prices.

Last month, Kissan Ittehad President Mian Umer said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz did not conduct a single meeting on the agriculture sector.

Criticising the government over its lack of interest in the sector, he claimed that the “sugar mafia” has not paid farmers after buying sugarcane from them.

The organisation also urged the federal government to declare an agriculture emergency in the country.