‘Farmers in flood-affected areas to get free-of-cost seeds’  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema informed the National Assembly (NA) that the government had allocated sufficient funds for the distribution of free-of-cost seeds among the farmers of flood-affected areas, ARY News reported.

Participating in the debate on a motion moved by Naveed Qamar, he said: “I assured the member of the parliament that for the first time, farmers across Sindh and Balochistan provinces as well in flood-hit district each in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces will be provided with free seeds for wheat.”

He further informed that Rs4 billion had been transferred to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). It had started the procurement of seeds for the farmers in the flood-hit areas.

He said it was agreed that provincial governments would match the amount announced by the federal government. “We have started the procurement of the seeds, and these will be distributed among the farmers of the flood-hit areas”, he added.

The minister said that the federal government was keen to review the agriculture sector in the flood-hit areas as it will be beneficial for the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Ghous Bux Khan Mahar asked the government officials to visit the flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

He alleged that relief goods had not been provided to flood victims in the Sindh province. He said that flood affectees are living in the open sky and demanded the Sindh government reach out to help flood victims.

The GDA lawmakers called upon all the political parties to set aside political differences and work together to uplift people and prosperity and development of the country. He further said that farmers affected by the current flood should be provided cheaper fertilizers at their doorstep.

Pakistan People Partry leader Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpur appreciated the Sindh Chief Minister for visiting the flood-hit areas and distributing relief goods among the affectees. He also lauded esteemed Pakistan Army for assisting flood affectees.

