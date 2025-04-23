Farmers to stop cultivating crops due to water scarcity, warns PPP 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has reaffirmed its commitment to taking all political parties on board regarding major national issues, including terrorism and the construction of new canals.

Addressing a press conference, PPP Central Secretary Information Nadeem Afzal Chan and In-Charge of the PPP Labour Bureau Chaudhry Manzoor said the party does not believe in division or political point-scoring.

“We are advocating for the rights of the people. If there is already a water shortage, then where will the water for the new canals come from?” Chan questioned. “Farmers are already facing severe challenges and we stand by them.”

Chan emphasized that the PPP is aligned not with any particular government but with the democratic system. “Our aim is not to topple anyone, but to resolve public issues and ensure the protection of people’s rights,” he added.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Manzoor claimed that President of Asif Ali Zardari has yet to approve the canal projects.

Chaudhry Manzoor said that the government should summon the meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) to settle the canals issue with consultation of all stakeholders.

He warned that continued water scarcity could prevent farmers from cultivating crops, triggering a broader crisis.

“The PPP stands firmly with the farmers on the water issue,” he added.