Farmers threaten to block nationwide roads if demands not met by Monday

ISLAMABAD: Farmers led by the Kissan Ittehad staging sit-in in Islamabad have threatened to block nationwide roads if their demands were not met by Monday, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the deadline, Chairman Kissan Ittehad Khalid Hussain said that all major thoroughfares across the country will be blocked and the farmers in Islamabad will move towards red zone to stage a sit-in if their demands were not met by Monday.

“The government assured to accept demands, however, the notification is yet to be approved. If our demands are not notified by Monday then we’ll stage a nationwide protest,” he said.

Khalid Hussain said they were even not allowed to meet Imran Khan and police and local administration refrained them from meeting him.

He lamented that the price of wheat has been fixed at Rs4000 in Sindh and demanded to fix uniform rates nationwide. “Our wheat is also being smuggled to Afghanistan,” he said.

The farmer’s representative blamed mafia for stealing urea and said that it is being sold in black in Lahore.

He also blamed the Punjab government for stopping their buses coming to Islamabad protest at Sahiwal and said that they only wanted to raise electricity issue with federal government.

