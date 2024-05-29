Farooq Naik demands withdrawal of amends in NAB law

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party leader Farooq H. Naik has demanded withdrawal of recent amendments in the NAB law made by an ordinance, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

He called the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 a draconian law.

He said the PDM had made three amendments in the NAB law. “Now this new ordinance has come to fore, which was not taken before the parliament. This practice should not be followed, ” he stressed.

He said more than 14 days remand period negates the law. “Why the officer involved in registering fake cases should not be convicted,” he questioned while commenting on the amended NAB law.

“While the NAB accused getting 14-14 years sentences from courts,” he said.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) can now detain the individuals accused in cases under the anti-graft watchdog for 40 days after acting President Yousaf Raza Gilani signed the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 into law.

The new ordinance has extended the period of remanding accused in NAB cases from 14 days to 40 days.

Moreover, the sentence duration for the officer convicted for framing cases based on ill will, has been reduced to two years from five years.