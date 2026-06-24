ISLAMABAD, June 24: MQM-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar has warned the government that Karachi could see an “action committee” formed if its demands aren’t met.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Sattar said MQM-P has put four demands before the government. He called Article 140-A constitutional amendments a “bitter pill” for one party, but said it should be swallowed. Otherwise, he added, Karachi should be made a federal territory.

“If the agenda isn’t made clear, an action committee will also emerge in Karachi,” Farooq Sattar said.

The MQM-P leader said the time to fulfill promises made to Karachi has come. He noted promises kept coming from 2022 to 2026, but now implementation was needed. Sattar reminded the house that MQM-P’s partnership with PML-N was settled before the elections.

He said Sindh has seen 18 years of poor governance and control over resources. Karachi, he added, was being sacrificed for political expediency. The city needed both an urban package and constitutional reforms, he argued.

Farooq Sattar demanded full implementation of Article 140-A and an empowered local government system. He asked the government to make MQM-P’s constitutional amendment the 28th Amendment. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said, should give a timeline for it in the next session.

“Give autonomy and resources to Pakistan’s 144 cities,” Sattar demanded.

Earlier, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that MQM leaders in a meeting with the prime minister stressed for a robust local government system.

He said that the MQM expressed reservations with regard to the effectiveness of the Article 140A of the Constitution.

“The prime minister informed them that a constitutional amendment will be passed with the consultation and consensus of all”.

PM’s adviser said that no constitutional amendment will be brought without consensus among the government’s allies.

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