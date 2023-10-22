Farooq Sattar invites Miftah Ismail to join MQM-Pakistan

KARACHI: Dr Farooq Sattar in a meeting with PML-N’s estranged leader Miftah Ismail, invited him to join MQM-Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Farooq Sattar called on Miftah Ismail at his residence in Karachi two days’ ago and invited the former finance minister to join the MQM-Pakistan.

“When Pakistan is passing through in existing adverse circumstances it is necessary to form a team of good people,” Sattar said.

“A joint national agenda is necessary for the country,” MQM leader said. “I discussed this national agenda in the meeting with Miftah Ismail,” he said.

“I told him that presently no political platform is better than the MQM”, MQM leader said.

“He said, he will reply after considering over it,” Sattar stated.