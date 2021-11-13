Farooq Sattar, Ishratul Ebad Khan hold meeting in Dubai

DUBAI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Farooq Sattar and former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan held hours-long meeting in Dubai in which they exchanged views on the political situation of the country, ARY News reported.

Farooq Sattar and Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan agreed to formulate a joint strategy to address the issues of urban areas of the province.

The former governor said that Karachi has failed to play a national role in the country’s politics. He urged to prioritise the national interests after forgetting the bitter memories.

Sattar said that national issues could be resolved through joint struggle. He also suggested to contact other experienced and intelligent political figures.

They discussed that the sense of deprivation is increasing among Karachi citizen and it is inevitable to formulate a joint strategy.

Sattar said that there should be a charter of stability, development and prosperity should be finalised to cope with the challenges.

