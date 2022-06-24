Farooq Sattar to contest NA-245 by-election

KARACHI: MQM-P organizational restoration committee head Dr Farooq Sattar on Friday submitted his nomination papers for the NA-245 Karachi by-election, ARY News reported.

Sattar could not personally arrive to submit his nomination papers due to his mother’s demise. Former MNA Dr. Nighat Shakeel submitted the nomination forms in his stead.

Sattar contest for NA-245 seat in 2018 but lost to PTI’s Aamir Liaquat.

The national assembly seat was vacated after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

So far, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), (MQM-H) and Pak Sarzmeen Party (PSP) and other candidates have submitted nomination papers for NA-245 by-polls. The date to submit nomination papers will end today.

According to ECP schedule, the initial candidates’ list will be issued by the ECP on June 25 while the scrutiny of the papers will take place until June 27. The Returning Officers’ decision will be challengable until June 30.

Syed Nadeem Haider has been appointed as the returning officer for the by-election.

According to the schedule, the polling for the vacant seat of the NA-245 constituency of Karachi will be held on July 27.

Comments