Farooq Sattar warns of resignations from assembly for MQM demands

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar on Saturday said that the MQM will not avoid resigning from the National Assembly seats or sitting on opposition benches if the party’s demands not accepted.

“Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Asif are saying that they have nothing to do with the removal of the MQM’s governor,” Sattar said in a press conference.

He demanded return of the governorship, “if the step was taken to appease someone”.

“We have given the names of our missing workers to concerned authorities,” MQM leader said.

He demanded that Karachi being made an administrative unit and being handed over to the federation.

He said the time has ripe for bringing citizens to the roads.

He alleged that an extraconstitutional government being run in Sindh.

Farooq Sattar appealed to the prime minister to visit Karachi and urged that the federal government should play its constitutional role.