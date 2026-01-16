Farrah Abraham all set to step in politics

The former Teen Mom personality, Farrah Abraham has announced her intention to run for political office in Austin, Texas, though the launch has been marked by a significant scheduling error regarding the city’s election cycle.

During an appearance on TMZ Live, Abraham declared her candidacy for the Austin mayoral race in 2026. The announcement was immediately met with a correction from the program’s hosts, who noted that the city’s next mayoral election is not scheduled until 2028.

Austin’s current mayor, Kirk Watson, was elected in 2024 to a four-year term. Under the city’s current charter, the seat will not be contested again for another two years beyond Abraham’s projected timeline. The reality star appeared caught off guard by the discrepancy, at one point appearing to confuse the schedules of local municipal seats with district and federal offices.

Despite the error, Abraham maintained that the miscalculation could provide her with additional time to develop her platform. She has already moved forward with formalizing her political presence by launching a campaign website and beginning to solicit donations.

Observers noted that following the interview, Abraham’s social media messaging began to shift. Her more recent posts have referenced a “District 2026” run, indicating a potential pivot toward a City Council seat or a local district office to align with the upcoming election year.

Abraham cited Spencer Pratt’s 2026 mayoral bid in Los Angeles as a point of reference for her own timing. Political analysts suggest this may have led to the assumption that mayoral races in all major U.S. cities occur simultaneously.

Whether she remains focused on the mayor’s office for 2028 or shifts to a council seat in 2026, Abraham’s early entry into the political sphere ensures she will remain a visible figure in Austin’s upcoming election cycle.