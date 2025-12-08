Farrhana Bhatt speaks out about her experience on Bigg Boss Season 19

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt opened up on the reality showBigg Boss Season 19.

Farrhana Bhatt received as much love and support from her fans. According to the host, Salman Khan, it was a close tie between the top three, keeping the finale from being one-sided. Farrhana has finally opened up about her dating life.

Days before BB19 began, rumours surfaced that Farrhana Bhatt had internal ties with the Colour TV production team. She didn’t have any idea about such speculations going on, as she shared during a post-finale interview with India Today. She also refuted dating or being closely involved with Bhaskar Bhatt, calling the social media claims’ nonsensical’. Farrhana called Bhaskar a ‘very dear friend’ and revealed having met him only twice before the finale. She stated:

“No way! He is a very dear friend. In fact, I have met him only once or twice before the show. He is just a friend, and there’s nothing like that. Bhaskar and I, oh my God, this is so nonsensical. I am hearing this for the first time. Bhaskar and I are just friends, and to be honest, this is the third time we are meeting personally”.

A Reddit user alleged that Farrhana was closely associated with Endemol’s ex-creative director, Bhaskar Bhatt. One X-user also claimed that the Kashmiri actress was dating Endemol’s director, Sarvesh Singh.

Bhatt was shocked upon hearing her name linked to Bhaskar Bhatt. She then shared one of her first contacts with him. The Laila Majnu actress recalled him calling her about the show two years ago, but she was already busy with another project. Farrhana wasn’t even close enough to Bhaskar to save his name, typically; she instead used ‘Bigg Boss’ as his contact name. This year, finally, her schedule allowed her to participate in the reality show, which ultimately brought her closest to winning the trophy. Farrhana’s exact words were:

“He had called me two years ago, but I was shooting for something then, and hence nothing worked out. I had his number saved as ‘Bigg Boss’ as I didn’t even know his name. I got the call again this year from the producers, and I gave proper interviews in multiple rounds. I am getting to know about this from you, and it’s really hard to believe that people even thought about this. But honestly, there’s no truth to this.”

Background

The Reddit poster who claimed that Farrhana was having something going on with Bhaskar shared screenshots showing Endemol Shine promoting Farrhana on its social media accounts. They also shared some video thumbnails of Bhaskar giving interviews regarding Farrhana. Fans claimed that he and Farrhana’s PR team were providing her with outside information while she was in the Bigg Boss house. They made allegations of bias and vote manipulation, citing Bhaskar’s former employment at Endemol. For the unversed, Endemol Shine India (now part of the global Banijay Group) has a long-standing business relationship with Colours TV as the production house behind two of the channel’s most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.