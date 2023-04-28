Farrukh Habib barred from travelling abroad

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has barred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib from travelling abroad, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the PTI leader was flying to Dubai via PIA flight PK 203 from Lahore airport.

The airport sources said that Farrukh Habib’s name was included in the stamp list that’s why he was stopped at the airport from travelling abroad, the FIA also tried to arrest the PTI leader, sources added.

Furthermore, the PTI leader Farrukh Habib managed to leave the airport premises before he was arrested but the FIA confiscated his passport, boarding pass and his luggage.

The PTI leader Farrukh Habib said in a tweet that he was travelling to see a family member who just had a liver transplant but the FIA stopped him and took his passport and hand carry bag.

فسطائیت اور فاشسزم عروج پر ہے

اپنے فیملی ممبر جن کا لیور transplant ملک سے باہر ہورہا ہے ان کی عیادت کے لئے ملک سے باہر جارہا تھا تو FIA امیگریشن نے روک دیا۔ میرا پاسپورٹ اور hand carry ان کے پاس موجود ہے۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) April 28, 2023

Read more: SHAHBAZ GILL BARRED FROM FLYING OUT OF COUNTRY



Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill was also barred from flying the Lahore airport to Saudi Arabia by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA).

The PTI leader reached the airport for travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah but he was barred from flying out of the country.

Sources had added that the FIA immigration wing stopped Shahbaz Gill, claiming that his name was still on the exit control list (ECL).

Comments