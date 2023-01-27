Farrukh Habib gets interim bail in ‘police attack’ case

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore on Friday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib in a case registered against him for allegedly attacking law enforcement personnel to get Fawad Chaudhry released, ARY News reported.

The Ferozewala court granted interim bail to PTI leader till February 16.

The FIR

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered late night at Ferozewala police station on the complaint of federal police office Adeel Shaukat.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against Farrukh Habib for ‘interfering in official affairs’ and ‘tearing uniforms of policemen’. The PTI leader has been booked under sections 148, 149, 186, 225, 341, 353, and 395 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with ARY News, stated that the PTI leader and his associates ‘tried to interfere in official affairs and cause damage.’

“Habib and his associates tried to snatch government weapons, vehicle and wireless”, the FIR stated, adding that they also tried to free ‘arrested Fawad Chaudhry’.

It further stated, “Farrukh Habib and his associates – who were armed – also tore the uniforms of the policemen”.

