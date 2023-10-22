Farrukh Habib likely to get key position in IPP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib is expected to get a key position in Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Farrukh Habib is likely to get a key post in IPP. The politician held a meeting with IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen in which the decision was taken to award Habib a key position within the political party.

However, the political party has not yet disclosed the details.

On the other hand, former PTI top leader Fawad Chaudhry also held a meeting with Tareen in the presence of Aun Chaudhry.

On October 16, former federal minister Farrukh Habib had announced to part ways with the PTI and join IPP.

He was among the founding members of PTI’s student wing – Insaf Student Federation (ISF) – and also served as the minister of state for information in Imran Khan’s cabinet.

The former PTI leader made the announcement in a press conference at the Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s (IPP) head office in Lahore alongside the party’s top leadership.

‘PTI chief opted for violent resistance’

Addressing a press conference, Farrukh Habib said that he disconnected contact with his family for around three weeks. “We have all been away from our homes since the unfortunate incident of May 9,” he said.

Speaking of the May 9 riots, the former federal minister said they wanted to make Pakistan the country of Quaid-e-Azam. “I realised that we took our struggle to the path of violence. We failed to make Pakistan which was envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam,” he added.

Terming self-accountability ‘very important’. Habib said he was also in that phase and took his time to make a decision on this, adding that he consulted with his ‘spiritual and sincere friends’.

He recalled that the PTI government was ousted via a vote of no-confidence constitutionally, regretting that the party did not sit in peace after that.

Following the ouster, Habib pointed out that PTI should have opted for a “democratic struggle” and waited for elections.

However, he said, PTI chairman Imran Khan opted for ‘violent resistance’. “We [ISF] have faced beatings as youth leaders but we never opted for a violent approach,” he added.

“Messages were spread for people to take to the streets and their minds were hijacked,” he said, adding that their sentiments were provoked that Pakistan’s institutions are working against them.