Faryal Gohar, Jamal Shah unveil the reason behind their divorce

Actresses Faryal Gohar and actor Jamal Shah explained the reason for their separation.

In ARY Digital’s Ramadan transmission, Shaan-e-Sahoor, Faryal Gohar and Jamal Shah discussed various topics, including their divorce.

The host asked, “Did you both make any important decisions after having a divorce?”

Shah reflected on the incident where he wanted to open an institution in Islamabad, and Faryal advised against it and said that the woman didn’t seem right to her. Unfortunately, everything was decided and done. The woman’s aunt, on the other hand, also advised me against it. Unfortunately, everything was decided. I told her that I have made a promise now and later my decision turned out to be wrong.

Gohar added that as a result, problems started to build up between us. She added that later some decisions were also made that caused more ups and downs in our lives. She further added that now I think the decision to marry Jamal Shah was wrong.

She also mentioned that today’s generation does not know sacrifices, the kind of home I grew up in and then went to such an environment where I had to wear a chadar and a burqa. She also noted that my mother-in-law loved me very much, and I love her too.

Gohar also noted that it has been more than 34 years since their divorce, but even today, Jamal’s nieces do write to me every day. This was the kind of love I had with my in-laws in those times, when they were still in contact with me till today.

The actress said that it has been more than 34 years since the marriage ended, but even today, Jamal’s nephew sends me messages every day. She said in the end, I was 23 years old when I got married, they were my family, and I did not consider them in-laws.