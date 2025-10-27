Faryal hosts dinner in honour of AJK forward bloc ahead of No-Confidence move

ISLAMABAD: Faryal Talpur, In-Charge of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) AJK affairs, hosted a dinner on Sunday night in the honour of members of the forward bloc in the AJK Legislative Assembly, ARY News reported.

All members of the forward bloc have reached Sindh House Islamabad for their inclusion in the PPP AJK.

Yasir Sultan, Chaudhry Arshad, Sardar Muhammad Hussain, and Chaudhry Akhlaque are present at the Sindh House.

Majid Khan, Akbar Ibrahim, Faheem Akhtar Kiyani, and Asim Sharif Butt are attending the dinner.

Education Minister Malik Zafar Iqbal and others are also present at the Sindh House.

Additionally, Javed Ayub, Bazil Naqvi, Zia Ul Qamar, and Javed Iqbal Budhanvi have also arrived at the Sindh House.

The PPP has claimed the support of more than 30 members of the AJK assembly.

After completing their numbers, the PPP will soon announce the submission of a no-confidence motion against the AJK Prime Minister.

Earlier, The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured the required numbers to form the government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) without the support of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to party sources, five AJK ministers have decided to join the PPP, giving the party a clear majority for government formation in the region. Those joining include Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Sardar Muhammad Hussain, Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, and Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid.

The ministers met Faryal Talpur at Zardari House, Islamabad, to formally announce their decision. Senior PPP leaders Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, Muhammad Asim Sharif, Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar, Abdul Majeed Khan, and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz were also present during the meeting.

Faryal Talpur said the inclusion of AJK ministers would further strengthen the PPP’s position in the region. The newly joined members expressed full confidence in the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari, pledging to play an active role in the development of Azad Kashmir and the welfare of its people under the PPP banner.