Why Faryal Mehmood was suspended from multiple schools?

Actor-model Faryal Mehmood opened up about being suspended from multiple schools because of her aggressive nature.

In a recent outing on a private news channel, actor Faryal Mehmood revealed the reason why she was kicked out of multiple schools during her early education and went on to change as many as 13 schools to complete her studies till 12th grade.

She told host Momin Saqib that it wasn’t always the case but she got suspended from two schools due to her aggressive nature because she used to fight a lot.

“I used to hit people and this one time I broke a girl’s ribs,” she divulged.

The ‘Babban Khala ki Betiyann’ star continued, “I was very young and I knew how to fight. So I just fought and it went to another level. I kicked her here [pointing with her hand] and it broke her ribs and then I got suspended.”

“But that was only one time.”

“Another time also I had to change the school because of a similar incident but other than that it was due to frequent travelling and moving between cities,” Mehmood explained.

At another point in the show, the celebrity revealed that she would have been a thief as an alternate career option, if not an actor, to carry out huge heists. “Because I’m a good actor…So I can manipulate anyone and use them,” she reasoned.

