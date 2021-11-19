Faryal Talpur moves court to remove name from ECL

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur has moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) to get her name removed from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported on Friday.

Following her ECL removal plea, the SHC issued notices to the interior ministry, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general (DG).

Moreover, the court also issued notice to the immigration director-general and additional attorney general to submit their reply in the next hearing.

The court directed the parties to appear in the next hearing on November 26.

READ: WE ARE SQUEAKY CLEAN: FARYAL TALPUR

The chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Women Wing and a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faryal Talpur has submitted a plea in the high court seeking the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) to travel to the United Kingdom (UK).

In her plea, Talpur stated that her daughter Ayesha Talpur is receiving education in the UK and she wanted to travel abroad as her daughter’s health has worsened. She sought one-time permission to move to the UK for taking care of her daughter for one week.

The PPP leader further stated that her name was included in the no-fly-list due to the money laundering case. She made the interior minister, NAB chairman, DG FIA and DG Immigration parties in the case.

