We are squeaky clean: Faryal Talpur

NAWABSHAH: The Chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party’s Women wing and Member of Provincial Assembly Faryal Talpur said that she used to give her salary at medical stores in order to help the poor.

The PPP MPA, who is also a sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, narrated the incident while addressing party workers in Nawabshah.

“I always helped poor and used to give my salary to hospital pharmacy so that poor people can provide medicines free of cost,” she claimed.

She also claimed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) never indulged in corrupt practices.

“We always speak the truth, never committed corruption and always helped the people,” she said in her address.

رونا آ گیا! ان کی معصومیت پہ نہیں، سندھ کی قسمت پہ 😳 pic.twitter.com/VtcLTmjwUm — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) November 9, 2021

