Faryal Talpur submits her response in disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur on Wednesday has filed her response in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to a petition seeking her disqualification as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

On September 20, Talpur was given the last chance to respond in the plea against her disqualification as MPA.

Faryal Talpur submitted her response to the ECP through her lawyer Sheeraz Rajput.

The applicant is unaware of the ground realities and the law as the Sindh Assembly Speaker has already turned down the disqualification plea, the reply of Talpur said and added that the ECP is not the proper forum to hear such plea.

“Election tribunal is the only forum to hear plea against my disqualification,” Talpur said.

After submission of the response, the ECP adjourned the hearing of the case until December 14.

Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar had moved a petition in the ECP seeking disqualification of Ms Talpur as member of the provincial assembly over allegedly concealing her assets.

They stated the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

Faryal Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, the petitioner stated, adding Talpur had been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts.

