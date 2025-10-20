Jena Sims poses with Lewis Hamilton's $450 million car at U.S. Grand Prix

Jena Sims made a stylish appearance at the United States Grand Prix, where she posed alongside a car valued at $450 million, belonging to renowned Formula One Driver Lewis Hamilton.

The model and social media influencer attended the event in Austin, Texas, representing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Club.

At the Circuit of the Americas racing track on October 19, Sims showcased her outfit, which featured a red crop top, a black mini leather skirt and a matching black and red leather jacket, perfectly complementing the Formula One theme.

Sims shared a snapshot of her experience on Instagram, captioning it “@si_swimsuit takes ya to some pretty cool places”.

During the race, Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, while Max Verstappen from Red Bull secured the victory. McLaren’s Lando Norris took second place and Ferrari’s Charles Lederc came in third.

Beyond the Grand Prix, Sims enjoyed her weekend in Texas, attending an event for automotive company Mini and shopping for cowboy boots before dining out with friends. She also took a city tour in a Mini Cooper, sharing her favourite moments and experiences around Austin, including the city’s unique bat population and her go-to spot.

In her video, Sims expressed her excitement about being in Austin, sharing past experiences and her love for the city’s quirky attractions.