‘Fast and Furious 10’ set to zoom into theatres in April 2023

The tenth and penultimate instalment in the mega-popular Fast and Furious franchise is set to zoom into theatres by April 2023, reported Variety.

The film, which was originally slated to release in April of this year before that spot was taken by F9 due to COVID-19 delays, will now open in theatres on April 7, 2023, and is directed by Justin Lin.

After delays, F9 finally theatres by May 2021, and had the international box office sizzling. Universal’s testosterone-fueled franchise kicked off with a massive $162.4 million in eight markets, including China, Korea and Hong Kong. Those ticket sales marked the best start for a Hollywood blockbuster since COVID-19 hit.

While no reports about the cast have been finalised, franchise regulars like Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang are expected to return.

Dwayne Johnson, however, will not be returning in the tenth instalment and John Cena’s return as Jakob Toretto is also not set in stone, reported Entertainment Weekly.