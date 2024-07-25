Restaurant customer ‘runs over’ employee over missing chicken strip, sauce

A fast-food restaurant customer in the United States (US) allegedly ran over an employee after her missing chicken strip was replaced but the worker forgot to put ranch sauce, local media reported

According to a probable cause affidavit filed with St. Louis Circuit Court in Missouri, 41-year-old Talanye Carter complained about a single chicken strip missing from her order at the restaurant on July 16.

The affidavit read that the restaurant management provided her the missing chicken strip but the customer was still unhappy with the lack of ranch dressing provided and then spit in the employee’s face.

As the accused woman was leaving the restaurant, the manager removed her car’s license plate by taking a separate exit.

‘You’re trying to get charges put on me?’ Talanye Carter told to the manager.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the accused woman then entered her car, reversed it, and accelerated backward into the manger.

The victim sustained injuries at left foot and ankle as the accused managed to flee. She was later taken into custody the next day.

Talanye Carter has been charged with one count of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault.