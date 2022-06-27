Fast-food joint employee killed over extra “mayonnaise” on sandwich

An employee of a fast-food restaurant was shot dead by a customer over the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich.

A foreign news agency stated the untoward incident happened at the eatery at a gas station on Northside Drive Southwest in Atlanta city of Georgia state of the United States.

The restaurant’s owner Glenn Willie said the customer was displeased for putting extra mayonnaise on his sandwich.

“Believe it or not, it was about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich,” he said as quoted in the report. He added, “He decided to escalate the situation and from there – that’s when all hell broke loose.”

Willie Glenn went on to say the wounded staff member’s five-year-old son was inside the store when the incident unfolded.

The manager returned fire but the suspect got away.

“I don’t know what the world is coming to especially with our youth. They seem to be so hot-headed. Everybody wants to carry a gun. Everybody wants to scare somebody with a gun. It’s scary out here,” he said.

Police arrested a 36-year-old male for his links to the shooting at the fast-food chain. The authorities have not released his name.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said families are left devastated because the shooter took matters into their hands after things did not go their way.

