Fast & Furious fans freak out over Jason Momoa's 'unhinged' lobo look

Jason Momoa is sparking outrage amongst Fast & Furious fans after DC Studios unveiled new footage of the actor as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, with fans comparing his chaotic energy to Dante Reyes from Fast X.

The ‘Fast & Furious’ Vibes People Cannot Stop Talking About

The latest images and clips feature the Czarnian bounty hunter whizzing through space on his iconic Spacehog motorcycle, with a cigar in his teeth and a grenade hanging from his neck. Director Craig Gillespie mentioned in Collider that Lobo “is one of the wildest characters in this space adventure,” and his character has already been compared to Momoa’s standout scene-stealing character from Fast X, Dante.

“Anyone who saw Momoa play Dante Reyes in Fast X will be aware of the level of intensity he is bringing to the table,” Times of India said. It was a storm online with comments such as “Fast X Dante meets Lobo perfection” and “He is bringing that unhinged Fast & Furious energy to the DC Comics as well”.

A Dream Role More Than Seven Years in the Making

Following a seven-year run as Aquaman, Momoa has finally obtained the “dream role” he desired, under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The Aquaman actor had even guessed back when he was first cast as Arthur Curry that Warner Bros. Had wanted him for Lobo. “I was delighted to watch Jason breathe life into Lobo and look forward to you all experiencing it,” Gunn wrote on X.

In a January 2026 teaser, Momoa emerged from his trailer with his entire Lobo makeup applied with his teeth glowing, before uttering “Finally” and then erupting into Lobo’s distinctive manic laughter. He later told CinemaCon, “This is a dream come true. It’s the comic that I collected,” before saying the new role “felt right.”

What Do We Know About Lobo in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?’

Momoa is not leading the film, as Milly Alcock plays the more “baggage-heavy” and darker Supergirl in the upcoming DC movie, but Lobo is still poised to be the biggest scene-stealer in it. Released June 26, 2026, the story of the film follows Supergirl as she seeks vengeance alongside Krypto on a quest that “drags her into Lobo’s orbit amid space thugs and cosmic stakes”.

In terms of inspiration, Gillespie noted The Fifth Element, also adding that he “couldn’t have imagined anyone else” to take on the role. Images showcase the character, who haschalk-white skin and red eyes, as he rides away from a landscape “that is very much on fire,” exuding an intense, ’90s comic book style of swag. Lobo is expected to play a smaller role, butDC has already teased that the character has more in store for them beyond Supergirl.

Fans’ Reactions: ‘Straight Out of a Comic Book’

The internet response is overwhelmingly positive and fans gushed, “Jason Momoa is born to play Lobo,” and “Straight out of a comic book!” In addition, followers wrote, “After Aquaman, Jason Momoa as Lobo in Supergirl just feels right”. The biggest test will be for the film itself, though: “The real test isn’t the casting. It’s whether DC finally lets a character stay unhinged instead of sanding the edges off.”