Fast & Furious saga expands with Cristiano Ronaldo

For the new sequel, the Fast & Furious franchise cast star has been officially joined by the legendary Greatest of All Time (GOAT) soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, as the revival Fast X: Part 2 is slated for theatrical debut in April 2027.

In an unexpected turn of events, several cast members, not only fans, are also feeling glad and excited to have worked alongside the superb, talented, outclass professional soccer athlete.

Tyrese Gibson, the American vocalist-actor, took to his Instagram to get involved in the Fast family to provide a cheering welcome to the unmatched legend, second to none, after the confirmation of Cristiano Ronaldo joining the Fast plot.

The 46-year-old actor posted an image from the set of the next episode, Fast X: Part 2. In the picture, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Ludacris, and Michelle Rodriguez were featured alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the franchise has recently reached new heights following the joining of star player Ronaldo, as Gibson admitted in the post.

“Welcome to the family! @CristianoRonaldo the global dance just went to new heights,” he said.

Fans on the side showing their immense love: “Jason Statham and the Rock were already too much; John Cena might as well bring Messi so he can fight Cristiano in the final movie, in Fast and Furious Rocket League,” a fan wrote, drawing a dreamy saga for the next movie.

However, Vin Diesel announced the role of Cristiano in the next on-waiting Fast and Furious revival several days ago.

“Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I have to tell you, he is a real one. We wrote a role for him…,” Diesel penned while confirming the 40-year-old most-loved star in the next prequel.