Vin Diesel and the Fast & Furious franchise are officially moving into television, with a new series confirmed to be in development at Peacock, marking a major shift for the long-running action universe that has dominated global cinema for more than two decades and now expands into streaming.

The announcement came during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation in New York, where Vin Diesel, the face of the Fast & Furious franchise, appeared on stage alongside Jimmy Fallon to outline the studio’s plans for expanding the property into streaming television.

Vin Diesel noted that the push into TV has been driven by sustained audience demand for more character-driven storytelling within the Fast & Furious universe. He pointed out that the idea of expanding legacy characters beyond the films had been discussed for years, but only recently aligned with the right creative and studio leadership to move forward.

According to Vin Diesel, the goal has been to ensure that the core identity of Fast & Furious, particularly its emphasis on family and global appeal, remains intact as it transitions into a serialized format.

During the presentation, Vin Diesel also suggested that multiple projects were being prepared within the Fast & Furious television slate.

However, individuals familiar with the development clarified that only one live-action series is currently in active production at Peacock, despite the broader franchise ambitions being discussed publicly.

Plot details for the Fast & Furious TV series remain tightly under wraps, though it is understood that the narrative will remain aligned with the tone and legacy of the film franchise rather than serving as a full reboot or spin-off departure.

The creative team behind the project includes Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman, who are serving as co-showrunners and are also writing the pilot episode.

Vin Diesel is attached as an executive producer through One Race, joined by long-time franchise collaborators including Neal Moritz and Chris Morgan, reinforcing continuity with the film series’ established creative base.

The involvement of Universal Television further anchors the Fast & Furious series within the studio’s broader franchise ecosystem.

The Fast & Furious franchise has previously ventured into television through animation, with Netflix releasing Fast & Furious Spy Racers between 2019 and 2021.

However, this new Peacock project marks the first major live-action extension of the universe into episodic streaming.