Fatal incidents claim three lives in KP in recent rainfall

PESHAWAR: Various rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed three lives and one injured during last two days, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Saturday.

“The deceased included two women and a child,” the PDMA KP shared.

Moreover, rainfall and flooding partly damaged 19 houses and completely destroyed

two houses and two cattle also died in weather related incidents in the province, according to the PDMA.

PDMA Punjab

PDMA Punjab has said that the sixth monsoon spell of rains will begin in the province from August 05 as district administrations have been advised to keep alert during the rains.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia describing rivers situation in the province, said that the Indus River has been in low flood level at Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa, while Chenab has been in low flood at Khanki headworks.

Citizens have been advised to observe caution during the rainfall and also avoid to bath and swim in rivers, canals, streams and drains.

It is to be mentioned here that in various fatal incidents have claimed 162 lives, while 571 persons have been injured in the province during the monsoon.

Moreover, 214 houses damaged, and 121 cattle have also been died during the rains.