Fateh Jang rally: Maryam Nawaz says ‘threat letter does not exist’

FATEH JANG: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has declared the ‘threat letter’ a fake story and alleged that such a letter does not exist, ARY News reported on Friday.

Maryam Nawaz, while addressing the PML-N public gathering in Attock’s Fateh Jang city today, declared the ‘threat letter’ a fake story being told by former prime minister Imran Khan despite its confirmation given by the National Security Committee (NSC).

The PML-N VP censured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman by saying that Imran Khan used to tell a new story every day regarding the alleged foreign conspiracy and threat letter which does not exist.

She added that the PTI chief is now asking the nationals to join the Islamabad long march. Maryam termed the PTI’s Islamabad march as the ‘Gogi March’. She alleged that Imran Khan had stolen items from Toshakhana after diverting public attention toward the langarkhanas.

The PML-N also alleged that Imran Khan took away an armoured BMW worth Rs150 million with him besides getting reimbursement worth Rs250,000 for car repair works from the national exchequer.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that the PTI chairman was actually annoyed over Shehbaz Sharif for becoming the prime minister. She claimed that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are the future of the country.

She said that Imran Khan has done nothing other than doing revengeful politics during his four-year tenure.

She said that Imran Khan was aware of the expected verdict of the foreign funding case and he will face the accountability process soon.

Comments