Father arrested for brutally torturing minor son

KARACHI: A father has been arrested for brutally torturing his son in Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (Site) area, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the sad incident happened in area of Bawani Chali where a father tortured his minor son with iron rod and forced him to sit on hot skillet (tawa).

The video of the child went viral, in which he can be seen showing his burn injuries to a neighbour.

Police arrested the accused after registering a case against the father, identified as Najibullah on behalf of the state.

The accused, has been handed over to investigation police for further inquiry.

According to SSP Kemari Faizan, during initial investigation, the accused said that he was angry over his son who used to go went outside without prior informing his family.

The child has been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

