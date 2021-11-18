Father allegedly killed minor girl found dead at Islamabad metro bus station  

ISLAMABAD: Police have solved a murder case of a minor girl found dead at the metro bus station in Islamabad, claiming that her father has confessed to his role in the unfortunate incident, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the recent finding in the case, the father allegedly murdered her daughter and later dumped her body at the washroom of the metro station in the federal capital.

The revelation came after police apprehended the father on suspicion of his role and later during the probe he confessed to his role in the entire episode besides also identifying the site of the murder.

However, the police have not yet disclosed the reason behind the murder and said that they were collecting further evidence to prove the suspect’s hand in the murder in the court of law.

The incident was reported on November 08 and according to a report, the body of an eleven-year-old girl was found within the jurisdiction of Islamabad’s Ramna police station.

Police said the girl was found dead inside the washroom of the Metro Bus Station in the G-11 area. The police said the identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained.

A police team was later constituted to investigate the incident with the senior superintendent of police (SSP) investigation leading the team.

